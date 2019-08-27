MTV VMAs 2019: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s Steamy Hot Performance Will Make Your Day Bright!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello has become a thing. Like literally! Since the time they have sung ‘Senorita’ together, their fans can’t keep their eyes off from them. They literally can’t stop gazing at each-other throughout the performance. Apart from this Taylor Swift performed her new song, ‘Lover; with ‘You Need To Calm Down’. Normani performed ‘Motivation’ which is still topping the US charts.

Shawn is seen wearing a white vest and Camila is wearing a white sheer plunging neck dress and they look every bit of perfect. Audience can be seen enjoying their performance and their almost happened kiss tease is what made our day!

They literally can’t take their hands off each-other. They started dating this summer and have been making headlines ever since. Their Senorita video came in June, 2019 and is still topping the charts. They haven’t yet accepted that they’re dating but is papped together doing PDA all the time!

We can’t wait to see more of them.

