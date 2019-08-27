No Entry 2: Not Kick 2, But Salman Khan To Revive This Comedy Franchise On Eid 2020?

Boney Kapoor’s No Entry starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu amongst others turned out be a massive success with audience still remembering it with laughters. A sequel to No Entry has been in talks for so many years now. There has been a lot of buzz around it but every time it got delayed for one reason or another.

However, now filmmaker Boney Kapoor has announced that they will come up with a sequel very soon. As the 2005 comedy film completed 14 years, Boney took to Twitter and wrote, “The biggest hit of 2005 No Entry celebrates its 14th anniversary today! Soon, we will all enjoy a more mischievous, more wicked and more entertaining #NoEntry2. Thank you @BazmeeAnees and all connected to the project. #14YearsofNoEntry.”

The biggest hit of 2005 No Entry celebrates its 14th anniversary today! Soon, we will all enjoy a more mischievous, more wicked and more entertaining #NoEntry2. Thank you 🙏 @BazmeeAnees and all connected to the project. #14YearsofNoEntry. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 26, 2019

While he hasn’t shared details about the star cast yet, it’s very much possible that they will bring Salman Khan back on board. Also ever since Salman Khan’s Inshallah has been pushed ahead and the superstar has promised to announce another film for Eid 2020, many in the trade were already speculating that he will come with a comedy film. Boney Kapoor’s announcement about No Entry 2 at this time has only made those speculations stronger.

But nothing regarding the release of No Entry 2 and its star cast is assured as of now and it may well be possible that Salman comes up with Kick 2 on Eid 2020.

No Entry released in 2005 was a multi-starrer comedy starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol & Celina Jaitly in lead. The film was directed by Anees Bazmee and proved to be a huge Hit of that year.

