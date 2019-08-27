Salman Khan’s Inshallah Got Shelved Because… Better To Part Now Than Have FIGHTS During Filming?

It came as a huge shocker when the news of Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah getting shelved came out. Expectedly, several speculations have been made behind the project getting off track. Some of those states that there were creative differences between the star and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, while others suggest about the financial issues.

Now the latest report in Bollywood Hungama states that Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali decided to part their ways from the project to avoid any clashes during the making, as Salman is known for giving creative inputs and SLB don’t like any interference.

A source close to the development, added, “Bhansali is producing the film, along with Salman Khan Films and the filmmaker wanted a continuous stretch of 120 days to complete the movie, starting from September, and with the filmmaker everyone knows, that can get extended to many more days. Salman and the filmmaker are working together after 12 years as Saawariya was their last movie together, Salman stated reasonably that he had Big Boss 13, and his other brand commitments to complete but Bhansali was adamant. Everyone including Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is used to his style of working and give away their dates for even a year. But Salman could not do that, so he apparently asked ₹100 crore as his fees (which included his satellite and digital rights) as compensation. In a ₹150-crore budget with ₹100 crore taken by lead actor and some more as the filmmaker’s fees, what would remain as profit? SLB felt if Salman was getting such a steep hike he deserved more too. A big financier is said to have bought rights of Inshallah for distribution just a few days ago for ₹195 crores (₹165 crores plus additonal Rs 25 crores for P&A) but yet they were not able to sort out their creative and financial disagreements. On Sunday when finally both realised that they could not work together right now, they decided to part ways.”

“Salman is known to have his own scripting sense, so he wanted to be involved in the process as he is usually in all his movies, and every other department including music and costumes but SLB is a fiercely individualistic and creative filmmaker who doesn’t tolerate interference at any level. His movies are huge box-office successes and he doesn’t feel the need to share his creativity with anybody. Both are temperamental, used to their own styles of working and haven’t worked together for years so while many reasons will be given for their not working together in Inshallah, only the very few, including Salman and SLB will know the real reason why… Both are disappointed because they are friends too and were looking at working with each other but the business of films is separate from friendship hence they decided it’s better to part on cordial terms now than have fights during the making of the movie,” a source added further.

Well, whatever the reasons are, we just hope that both Salman and Sanjay Leela Bhansali come up with another project soon, which could be much grander than Inshallah.

