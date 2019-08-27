Kasautii Zindagii Kay Star Erica Fernandes’ Underwater Red Bikini Pictures Will Make You Pack Your Bags Right Away!

Erica Fernandes is one of the most beautiful actresses of Television and with the hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samthaan and she has also become everyone’s favourite bahu. Her character Prerna has become a household name in India.

She was last seen on Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Shaheer Sheikh.

Erica shared her underwater bikini pictures on Instagram and the fans just couldn’t keep calm about it. She is currently enjoying in the Maldives and her pictures are going viral on the Internet. She took the pictures while diving into the blue waters and looks every bit of hot.

Erica is rumoured to be dating her co-star Parth Samthaan and before this, she was dating her ex co-star Shaheer Sheikh. She is always making headlines by sharing pretty pictures on social media.

