Dream Girl Box Office: With Over 188% Returns, Surpasses Ranveer Singh’s Oscar Entrant Gully Boy’s Profit!

Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha is performing at the box office beyond leaps and bounds. Not only is the movie adding massive numbers to its kitty each day, but it has also been performing the best out of all the latest releases. Khurrana’s magic is viral all over and with yesterday’s numbers, he’s also managed to surpass profits of Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy which has recently received a nomination for Oscars 2020.

The movie which is made on a budget of 30 crores, has raked in collections of 86.60 crores in its kitty till now. Hiking its ROI further with yesterday’s collections to 56.6 crores, it has raked in profit percentage of 188.66%. Gully Boy, on the other hand, was made on a budget of 50 crores and made profits of 178.76% in its lifetime run.

Clearly, Ayushmann and team are breaking massive records each day but it will be interesting to see how far it goes in its lifetime run! The next target, however, is Kartik Aaryan’s Luka Chuppi with 276.60% which seems quite far but only time will tell if it surpasses it faster than the wind, considering its pace at the ticket windows currently.

Check out the most profitable movies of 2019 below:

Directed by Raaj Shandilyaa, Dream Girl narrates a love story with a quirky twist. Ayushmann plays the role of a guy with the talent of impersonating a woman’s voice. The film captures all the conflicts that comes with the situation in a witty way.

Ayushmann Khurrana is elated with the response to Dream Girl, and says he is happy that the audience has accepted him as an “entertaining hero”.

