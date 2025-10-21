The Hollywood box office is experiencing a slump this year. With only one billion-dollar movie, there are genuinely not many blockbusters this year. However, people have remained entertained with many interesting new releases, but the re-releases performed better than some new movies. We are discussing Jaws, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith re-releases. They are all massively popular movies, but which film performed the best at the box office? Keep scrolling for the deets.

Advertisement

Since Avatar 3 is going to be released in December, the re-release of Avatar 2 was a strategic move. The re-released Avatar 2 has incorporated a sneak peek at the third film, which played in favor of the film. Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg’s film, the OG summer blockbuster, turned 50 this year, and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Avatar: The Way of Water’s re-release box office collection

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water was released earlier this month and stayed in theaters for just six days. The movie collected $4.38 million in North America and $22.8 million worldwide, which is impressive considering the film is less than three years old. The re-release brought the overall global total to $2.34 billion.

Box Office Summary of Avatar: The Way of Water

North America – $4.4 million

International – $18.4 million

Worldwide – $22.8 million

Jaws 2025 Re-release (50th Anniversary)box office collection

Steven Spielberg‘s Jaws turned 50 this year, and to celebrate, the film was re-released in theaters. It ran in North America for twenty days. Jaws’ 50th anniversary re-release collected $16.17 million at the worldwide box office, which shows that people still want to see the bloodbath on the big screen. The total worldwide collection of the film is $490.73 million.

Jaws 2025 Re-release box office summary

North America – $12.8 million

International – $3.3 million

Worldwide – $16.1 million

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith 20th anniversary

Directed by George Lucas, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith was released in 2005 and re-released this year to celebrate its 20th anniversary. It is the sixth installment in the overall Star Wars franchise. Star Wars 6 was also in theaters for just six days and collected over $55.5 million worldwide. With such an impressive collection, the film crossed the $900 million milestone globally across all releases. The total worldwide cost of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith is now $905.6 million.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith 2025 re-release box office summary

North America – $34.1 million

International – $21.4 million

Worldwide – $55.5 million

Avatar: The Way of Water vs Jaws Vs Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith re-release box office

As we can see, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith has emerged as the winner of this box office showdown with its $55.5 million 2025 re-release collection worldwide. Avatar: The Way of Water is behind the Star Wars film with its $22.8 million reissue total. Avatar 2 and Jaws made notable waves at the box office, better than many new releases this year.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Advertisement

(Credit- Box Office Mojo)

Must Read: Tron: Ares Worldwide Box Office: Inches Away From Zooming Past Ben Affleck’s The Accountant 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News