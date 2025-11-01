The teen vampire hit Twilight returned to theaters across the US and a few overseas markets, such as New Zealand, and managed to climb back near the top of the box office charts. Re-released this Wednesday, October 29, 2025, just ahead of Halloween, the 2008 film drew large crowds and collected an impressive $1.5 million in the US from over 1,500 theatres, per Box Office Mojo.

It ranked second on the daily box office chart, ahead of the newly released Regretting You, based on Colleen Hoover’s novel, and the horror sequel Black Phone 2. The only film above it was Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc, which took the top spot by a slim margin.

A Look Back At Twilight’s Original Success

Back in 2008, the movie became a pop-culture phenomenon among teenagers, especially young girls, turning its lead stars, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, into global names. The story of Bella Swan, a high-school girl who moves to Washington and falls in love with a mysterious vampire named Edward Cullen, captured audiences worldwide and created an entire franchise that followed.

Nostalgia Drives Fans Back To Theatres

The domestic total for Twilight has now climbed close to $200 million, sitting at around $195.5 million after the new run brought in $1.5 million. Overseas, the re-release performed even better, especially in New Zealand, where it generated $2.2 million, a figure that surprised many given its limited release there. The film’s international earnings now stand at $216.7 million, pushing its worldwide total to an impressive $412.3 million.

Halloween Weekend Set To Keep Twilight Re-Release Momentum Going

With the Halloween weekend ongoing, Twilight looks ready to draw large crowds again. It now stands alongside Black Phone 2 and Kpop Demon Hunters—both Halloween season favorites—making it one of the top contenders to dominate theatres through the weekend.

Twilight Re-Release Box Office Summary

Domestic- $1.54 million

International- $2.26 million

Worldwide- $3.8 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: One Battle After Another Worldwide Box Office: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Political Thriller Outgrosses Nicole Kidman’s The Others

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News