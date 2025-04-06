Long before Robsten took the fandom by storm, another co-star was making moves, quietly caught in the orbit of Pattinson’s moody charm. Turns out, Kristen Stewart wasn’t the only one who had eyes for Edward Cullen.

In early 2009, months before New Moon hit theaters and while Stewart was still dating Michael Angarano, rumors linked Pattinson to Nikki Reed. According to LaineyGossip, Reed had been spotted heading to Pattinson’s place before the two met up with friends, Stewart and Angarano included, at a Juno Awards after-party.

Sources claimed Reed and Pattinson were deep in conversation that night, their “heads bent close together.” When the night wrapped, all four left as a group. But cameras allegedly caught Reed and Pattinson walking arm-in-arm down the street while Stewart and Angarano took a cab. Reed reportedly stayed the night.

Despite the chatter, Reed later clarified they were never together. She shut down the dating rumors seven months later, just as Stewart and Pattinson went public with their romance during the press tour for New Moon.

By then, Robsten fever was peaking. Fans obsessed over the couple both onscreen and off. The relationship, which began in mid-2009, lasted four intense years until scandal broke in 2012, when Stewart was photographed with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders.

The fallout was messy. And Stewart later reflected on the chaos that came with it. Speaking to The Sunday Times (via Cheat Sheet) in 2017, she said, “I hated it that details of my life were being turned into a commodity and peddled around the world… But considering I had so many eyes on me, I suddenly realized [my private life] affects a greater number of people than just me.”

Years later, Stewart admitted the relationship may not have been as deep as the fandom made it out to be. In an interview with The New Yorker, she confessed, “Whatever, we were young and stupid… That’s what anybody playing those parts needed to feel.” She also remembered her first audition with Pattinson, saying, “He had an intellectual approach that was combined with ‘I don’t give a f–k about this, but I’m going to make this sing.’ And I was, like, ‘Ugh, same.’”

Their breakup didn’t stop either from moving forward. Stewart went on to date Alicia Cargile and model Stella Maxwell before getting engaged to Moxie screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

Pattinson dated Dylan Penn and FKA Twigs before settling into a relationship with model Suki Waterhouse in 2018.

So yes, Twilight fans were laser-focused on Rob and Kristen. But it wasn’t all just moody stares and vampire brooding. There was more going on behind the scenes than the cameras ever showed.

