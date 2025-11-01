Quite popular worldwide for his iconic role in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, Johnny Depp is undoubtedly one of the most gifted and versatile actors in world cinema. His films have collectively grossed over $10 billion at the worldwide box office, according to The Numbers, affirming his status as a global superstar with a fan base that spans generations.

But here’s something that might surprise you: One of Johnny Depp’s overlooked films earned over five times its production budget, and it’s not from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Read on to find out which film it is and how it stacks up against the Pirates film series in terms of box office-to-budget performance.

The Johnny Depp Film That Earned Over 5x Its Budget

That film is none other than Alice in Wonderland (2010), the dark fantasy-adventure directed by Tim Burton. According to data from Box Office Mojo, here’s how the film performed at the global box office:

Alice in Wonderland (2010) – Box Office Summary

North America: $334.1 million

International: $691.2 million

Worldwide: $1.026 billion

As the numbers show, this live-action adaptation was a massive success, earning an impressive $1.026 billion worldwide. With an estimated production budget of $200 million, the film made approximately 5.13 times its production cost. Using the standard 2.5x multiplier rule, Alice in Wonderland needed about $500 million to cover its expenses, meaning it likely generated a box office profit exceeding $500 million. Now, let’s see how this film’s earnings-to-budget ratio compares with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Alice in Wonderland vs. Pirates of the Caribbean — Earnings-to-Budget Comparison

Here’s how all five films in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise performed at the global box office relative to their production budgets, according to Box Office Mojo.

1. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

Global Earnings: $654.3 million

Budget: $140 million

Earnings-to-Budget: 4.67x

2. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006)

Global Earnings: $1.07 billion

Budget: $225 million

Earnings-to-Budget: 4.76x

3. Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007)

Global Earnings: $961 million

Budget: $300 million

Earnings-to-Budget: 3.2x

4. Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)

Global Earnings: $1.05 billion

Budget: $250 million

Earnings-to-Budget: 4.2x

5. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017)

Global Earnings: $794.9 million

Budget: $230 million

Earnings-to-Budget: 3.46x

As the figures indicate, Dead Man’s Chest achieved the highest earnings-to-budget ratio among the Pirates films at 4.76x, closely followed by The Curse of the Black Pearl at 4.67x. This means Alice in Wonderland outperformed even the most successful Pirates installments in this regard, boasting an impressive 5.13x earnings-to-budget ratio.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: This 2000s Horror Movie Made 1,700% Profit & Still Haunts Viewers—Guess The Halloween Classic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News