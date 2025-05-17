Alfred Hitchcock had a knack for misdirection, not just on screen but off it as well. The man who built a reputation on suspense didn’t want his audiences walking into a film already knowing what to expect.

It was back when Psycho was taking shape, he went to extraordinary lengths to ensure the plot remained a mystery. It’s a no-brainer that today’s spoiler-riddled internet landscape would probably have driven him mad. These days, trailers hand over plot points like candy, and fans tweet the twists before the credits even roll. Hitchcock, on the other hand, wanted the story to hit fresh and, most importantly, unspoiled.

Psycho Began With A Hidden Purchase

The director had his eye on Psycho after catching a review of Robert Bloch’s novel in The New York Times. The book hadn’t made much of a splash, but that review lit a spark within him. Hitchcock, rather than announcing his interest, quietly purchased the rights under a fake name. He didn’t even let Bloch know who was behind the deal.

Besides, to bury any breadcrumbs, he asked his assistant to buy up as many copies of the book as possible, cleaning shelves to limit the chance of someone figuring out the ending before the film hit theaters.

The Plot Twist That Changed Everything

The secrecy mattered as viewers weren’t prepared for what Psycho threw at them. In just half an hour, the supposed main character, Marion Crane, was gone, and audiences had never seen anything like that. Janet Leigh was a recognizable face, and her sudden exit left people stunned. The story shifted entirely, now following Marion’s sister, Lila, as she dug into the strange motel and the even stranger man running it.

Norman Bates was polite, soft-spoken, and chilling without needing to try. When he spoke of taxidermy and his sickly mother, there was an eerie calm about him. But no one expected what came next. Murders followed, each more unsettling than the last, and the film’s final twist delivered a gut punch when it was revealed that the mother wasn’t alive. She hadn’t been for years, and Norman had preserved her corpse and, in moments of madness, became her.

A Reveal Hitchcock Wouldn’t Let Anyone See Coming

According to Comic Book Resources, Hitchcock pulled out all the stops to protect the moment of revelation. Theatergoers were banned from entering once the movie had started, and even studio executives were kept in the dark. He refused to share a script with Paramount, fearing interference or, worse, leaks. Every move was calculated, for it was part of the greater experience he wanted to deliver.

And truth be told, it worked. Psycho wasn’t just a box office success; it rattled the soul out of people’s bodies. Some left their seats before the end, unable to stomach the violence and psychological edge. Others hailed it as groundbreaking.

With Psycho, Hitchcock hadn’t just made a horror film but he changed the rules entirely.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: Inheritance OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Phoebe Dynevor’s Espionage Thriller In India?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News