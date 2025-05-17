Two major Hollywood releases, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Final Destination Bloodlines, hit the big screens around the same time and are currently running in theatres. The eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible film series, starring Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise, was released in Indian theatres today and will be out next week in the US. Meanwhile, Final Destination Bloodlines is also running in full swing! But which of these films has earned a better critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes? The answer might surprise you.

Mission: Impossible 8 Vs Final Destination 6 – Which Movie Is Leading On Rotten Tomatoes?

As of today, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning holds a critics’ score of 81% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, based on 155 reviews (at the time of writing). On the other hand, Final Destination Bloodlines currently has a Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of 92%, based on 116 reviews (at the time of writing).

So, the latest installment of the Final Destination film series has sprung a big surprise and has unexpectedly surpassed even Tom Cruise’s massively mounted venture, Mission: Impossible 8. It will be interesting to see whether the RT critics’ scores for the films change in the near future, although major variations seem improbable.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: Plot & Cast

In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Tom Cruise reprised his role as the daredevil agent Ethan Hunt. He teamed up with other IMF agents to prevent a deadly new weapon from falling into the wrong hands. In Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the story ostensibly moves forward with Ethan Hunt and his team desperately trying to prevent a man from acquiring a powerful AI program, which could lead to far-reaching consequences on a global scale. The film features Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett, among other cast members.

Final Destination Bloodlines: Plot & Cast

Helmed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the film follows the story of a college student, Stefani (played by Canadian actress Kaitlyn Santa Juana), who is haunted by persistent nightmares about a tower that collapsed many years ago in the 1960s. After learning about the real reason for these nightmares, Stefani must go back to her home to find the person who can break the vicious cycle so that she can save her family from violent deaths that are about to happen to them. The film also features Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, with Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd in interesting roles.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer

Final Destination Bloodlines Trailer

