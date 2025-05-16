Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt for one last time! Cine-goers are on a thrilling yet emotional ride. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will release in Indian theatres on May 17, 2025. But the premieres were scheduled last night in the domestic market. Critics and viewers have spoken up, and they’ve mostly good things to say about the MI finale! Scroll below for the reviews on X (formerly Twitter).

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible 8 witnesses the ultimate event when Ethan Hunt stops Gabriel from obtaining the Entity. Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett will reprise their much-loved characters. It is one of the most expensive films ever made, so the stakes are high at the box office!

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning X Review

Early reactions to Tom Cruise’s starrer are polarised. However, the majority are satisfied with the final movie and are praising it.

A user reviewed on X/ Twitter, “#MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning stands as one of the greatest action movies of all time. The tension, stunts, direction, editing, everything borders on perfection. Tom Cruise delivers yet another legendary performance, and the production value is simply insane. If you thought you’d seen it all in this franchise, this redefines what’s impossible. An absolutely mind-blowing experience.”

#MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning stands as one of the greatest action movies of all time. The tension, stunts, direction, editing, everything borders on perfection. Tom Cruise delivers yet another legendary performance, and the production value is simply insane. If you… pic.twitter.com/6WAs4ulX1D — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) May 13, 2025

Another tweeted, “#MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning in general is a satisfying ending to the franchise(if it ends)with lots of recalls of what Ethan Hunt has been through and his motto. Tom Cruise still runs a lot and as fast as 30 years ago 😄! There are still plenty of amazing action sequences. I like the third act the most but it took a well to get there. You have to be patient. No matter you like the plot or not, you will still admire what Tom Cruise did for this franchise over the years. #MissionImpossible”

#MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning in general is a satisfying ending to the franchise(if it ends)with lots of recalls of what Ethan Hunt has been through and his motto. Tom Cruise still runs a lot and as fast as 30 years ago 😄! There are still plenty of amazing action… pic.twitter.com/EI9w0OBbL4 — MaggieM_in_LA (@MaggieM_in_LA) May 13, 2025

“I gotta say I really enjoyed #MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning A fitting end to a superb series of films. It’s a thumbs up for me,” wrote a user.

I gotta say I really enjoyed #MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning A fitting end to a superb series of films. It’s a thumbs up for me 👍 pic.twitter.com/Cwc1iRyCAM — Ruby Quinn ✨ (@RubyQReviews) May 15, 2025

A user unexpectedly shared, “Maybe the biggest disappointment of the decade so far, I wish I was joking.”

Maybe the biggest disappointment of the decade so far, I wish I was joking. Full review later today. #MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning pic.twitter.com/b7qpsgfnth — Sam 🎬 (@samspeaksmovies) May 16, 2025

Another tweet read, “#MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning is an emotional, riveting, & perfect Mission impossible finale. That feels the most visceral of them all. With pound for pound punches, exhilarating stunts (that might be the best of the franchise), & incredible performances throughout.”

#MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning is an emotional, riveting, & perfect Mission impossible finale. That feels the most visceral of them all. With pound for pound punches, exhilarating stunts (that might be the best of the franchise), & incredible performances throughout. pic.twitter.com/XiK1IkqXaE — Zach Pope (@popetheking) May 13, 2025

“Now that embargo has lifted, #MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning left me underwhelmed. The 1st act is a slog, it’s too plotty and at least 20 minutes too long. I also don’t know if I’m on board with the ending, despite a terrific third act. Cruise is great in a mid MI movie.3.5,” another reviewed.

Now that embargo has lifted, #MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning left me underwhelmed. The 1st act is a slog, it’s too plotty and at least 20 minutes too long. I also don’t know if I’m on board with the ending, despite a terrific third act. Cruise is great in a mid MI movie.3.5⭐️ pic.twitter.com/DOrsZXvUcU — Kevin Verma (@Kevin_126) May 14, 2025

More about Mission: Impossible 8

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning follows the events of Dead Reckoning Part One (2023). It is the eighth and final instalment of the MI franchise. The film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival and received a five-minute standing ovation.

It will be released in the United States on May 23, 2025.

