After making waves overseas, the international espionage thriller Inheritance is finally making its way to Indian audiences. The film hit theatres earlier this year and will now be available for Indian viewers to stream online. Inheritance’s compelling tale of family secrets, international missions, and self-discovery promises to bring audiences a wild ride.

Directed by Neil Burger, Inheritance boasts an excellent performance by Phoebe Dynevor as the central character. Although it received mixed reviews during its theatrical release, the public appreciated the suspenseful tone and distinctive visual aesthetic. With its decent box office reception, Inheritance is now preparing to reach a new audience on OTT.

When & Where to Watch Inheritance in India

Recent reports from OTTplay suggest that Inheritance will begin streaming in India on May 23, 2025, exclusively on Lionsgate Play. With a global box office collection (via Newsroom Post) of over $318,090, the film didn’t set records but still carved out a space for itself among genre lovers. Now, with its OTT release, it’s set to reach a wider audience, especially those who enjoy emotional thrillers with global stakes.

About the Movie

The movie is based on the life of a woman whose world is turned upside down following the sudden and mysterious death of her father. The narrative opens with one’s losses and quickly escalates into a global pursuit, as Maya peels back a family history shrouded in espionage, deception, and peril. Her quest leads her worldwide, from New York to Cairo, New Delhi, and Seoul. As Maya navigates a world of spies and deception, she’s compelled to question all she believed she knew.

It’s not an action film; it’s a rich character study of identity, legacy, and trust. Maya’s emotional arc is perfectly matched by the film’s sleek visuals and unique storytelling. Rhys Ifans, Ciara Baxendale, and Kashyap Shangari add depth to the cast. For Shangari, who marks his Hollywood debut, playing a character tied to Maya’s journey in India was both challenging and fulfilling. Interestingly, the entire movie was shot using an iPhone, aiming to keep the experience raw and immersive. If you’re in the mood for a high-stakes thriller with emotional undertones and international flair, Inheritance might just be your next watch.

