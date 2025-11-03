From zombie horror in The Walking Dead and infected survival in The Last of Us to killer dolls, haunted towns, and demon-hunting brothers, these ten shows bring the kind of scares that always work during Halloween. Whether you’re into supernatural mysteries, psychological terror, or slow-burn suspense, this lineup covers every kind of fear, perfect for a late-night binge. We’ve also listed where each series is currently streaming. (Viewer discretion is strongly advised.)

1. Stranger Things (2016-)

Streaming On : Netflix (India & U.S.)

: Netflix (India & U.S.) IMDb Rating : 8.6/10

: 8.6/10 Creator: Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer

Plot: When a boy disappears in the small fictional town of Hawkins in 1980s Indiana, his friends find a girl with telekinetic powers and learn about a secret lab that opened a gateway to an alternate dimension filled with monstrous creatures. As these deadly creatures escape into the real world, the residents must face government cover-ups, psychic experiments, and deadly threats linked to the portal.

2. The Last of Us (2023-)

Streaming On : Jio Hotstar (India), HBO Max (U.S.)

: Jio Hotstar (India), HBO Max (U.S.) IMDb Rating : 8.5/10

: 8.5/10 Creator: Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann

Plot: Set against the backdrop of a world overrun by zombie-like creatures after a widespread fungal infection, Season 1 follows the show’s two main characters, Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey), and how they travel across America while fighting many dangers. Season 2 is set five years after the events shown in the first season, where they live with Joel’s brother in Jackson, Wyoming.

3. Hannibal (2013-15)

Streaming On : Amazon Prime Video (U.S.)

: Amazon Prime Video (U.S.) IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Creator: Bryan Fuller

Plot: Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), an FBI profiler who understands the mind of murderers, teams up with psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) to solve violent crimes. However, Will doesn’t realize that Lecter is actually a cannibalistic serial killer secretly influencing the cases and playing with his mind. As Will gets closer to the truth, a dangerous psychological battle begins.

4. Supernatural (2005-20)

Streaming On : Amazon Prime Video (India), Netflix (U.S.)

: Amazon Prime Video (India), Netflix (U.S.) IMDb Rating : 8.4/10

: 8.4/10 Creator: Eric Kripke

Plot: Years after losing their mother to a powerful demonic entity, brothers Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) join forces and travel in their ’67 Chevy Impala across the country. Using their father’s training, they find and kill various kinds of supernatural forces along the way.

5. Ash vs. Evil Dead (2015-18)

Streaming On : Starz & The Roku Channel (U.S.)

: Starz & The Roku Channel (U.S.) IMDb Rating : 8.4/10

: 8.4/10 Creator: Sam Raimi, Ivan Raimi, Tom Spezialy

Plot: Thirty years after accidentally unleashing demons in a remote cabin, chainsaw-handed Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) is forced back into battle when the evil Deadite plague resurfaces. Joined by two unexpected sidekicks, he travels across towns, morgues, and alternate dimensions to stop the evil curse once again.

6. The Walking Dead (2010-22)

Streaming On : Netflix (India & U.S.)

: Netflix (India & U.S.) IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Creator: Frank Darabont

Plot: After waking from a coma in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by flesh-eating zombies called walkers, former sheriff Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) searches for his family and joins a group of survivors. As they move from one temporary refuge to another, they battle both the undead and ruthless human enemies.

7. American Horror Story (2011-)

Streaming On : Jio Hotstar (India), Amazon Prime Video & Hulu (U.S.)

: Jio Hotstar (India), Amazon Prime Video & Hulu (U.S.) IMDb Rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Creator: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk

Plot: In the horror anthology series, each season tells a new supernatural story, ranging from a haunted murder house, a deranged asylum, a freak show, a haunted hotel, an apocalypse, and more. Every chapter mixes ghosts, serial killers, and urban legends with surprising twists and shocking revelations.

8. The Exorcist (2016-18)

Streaming On : Amazon Prime Video (Buy)

: Amazon Prime Video (Buy) IMDb Rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Creator: Jeremy Slater

Plot: Two priests, Father Marcus (Ben Daniels) and Father Tomas (Alfonso Herrera), investigate a family whose daughter begins showing violent, disturbing behavior related to demonic possession. As supernatural events intensify, they uncover a wider pattern of possessions tied to an ancient evil that reappears after decades.

9. From (2022-)

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video (India), MGM+ (U.S.)

Amazon Prime Video (India), MGM+ (U.S.) IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Creator: John Griffin

Plot: A mysterious small town in the U.S. imprisons everyone who enters, and no one can leave, no matter which road they take. At night, terrifying humanoid creatures hunt anyone outside. Sheriff Boyd and the town residents struggle to understand the town’s origins, decode strange symbols, survive meager resources, and protect themselves from the nearby forest.

10. Chucky (2021-24)

Streaming On : Netflix (India), Peacock, AMC+ & Shudder (U.S.)

: Netflix (India), Peacock, AMC+ & Shudder (U.S.) IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Creator: Don Mancini

Plot: After a vintage Chucky doll containing the soul of a serial killer turns up at a suburban yard sale, a teenager unknowingly unleashes the murderous toy on his town. As Chucky continues his killing spree, old enemies and past victims return as the evil doll’s infamous legacy spreads to new generations.

