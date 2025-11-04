Black Phone 2 continues to draw audiences in theaters, yet Universal Pictures has already set its sights on the home market. Despite the movie’s ongoing strong box office performance, the sequel is now heading for a digital debut.

The film marks the return of Mason Thames as Finney and Madeleine McGraw as Gwen, who find themselves caught in a chilling investigation at a remote mountain camp haunted by disturbing dreams. The nightmares lead back to the past victims of Ethan Hawke’s Grabber, setting the stage for his eerie return from beyond.

Black Phone 2: Critical & Box Office Performance

Directed by Scott Derrickson and co-written with C. Robert Cargill, the film has earned a 72% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. While the response was slightly below the first film, it has been a clear win for Blumhouse, marking their most successful release of the year.

The box office numbers tell the story clearly, with over $105 million worldwide on a $30 million budget, turning the horror sequel into a profitable and well-received return to form. So far, Black Phone 2 has earned $61.7 million in North America and $43.2 million internationally, per Box Office Mojo.

Black Phone 2: Digital & Home Release Date Update

Universal has now set November 4, 2025, as the date for Black Phone 2’s VOD release, with physical copies on 4K Ultra-HD, Blu-ray, and DVD arriving on December 23. The announcement comes just over two weeks after the movie’s theatrical debut, aligning with Universal’s recent pattern of quickly moving films to digital.

With Halloween now behind us and the film already deep in profit, Universal’s timing makes sense from a business perspective. The film could continue to generate revenue on both fronts, much like Mason Thames’ other recent success, the How to Train Your Dragon remake, which has surpassed $250 million domestically while also being available digitally. Black Phone 2 now steps into that same territory, aiming to extend its reach beyond theaters without losing momentum.

