In the previous week, General Hospital saw Tracy setting things straight by bringing Monica’s real will home. Ronnie confessed that it was Martin who had forged the previous will for his agenda and blackmailed her into selling the house to Drew. She then bid the town goodbye and returned home.

The drama, the connections, the strong emotions, the doubts, the secrets, the worry, and more are about to come to the surface soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 10, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: November 10, 2025

The first episode of the week features Sonny pleading with Michael. Ever since Michael started making power moves to secure his alibi, Sonny has been worried about his adoptive son. The trial is coming up soon, and this means things are about to get messy. Sonny wants this to end already.

Will he tell Michael that he gave Alexis the name of Portia to keep doubts away from him? This would also mean that Willow, who is currently in prison for being the main suspect, would be free. On the other hand, Chase details his plan. Is this to free Willow and help her out of this Drew situation?

Meanwhile, Portia makes a confession. Is this about her pregnancy? After all, she does not know whether the father of the baby is Isaiah or Curtis. Or is this about the case? Nina namedropped her in front of Sonny and told him to pass it forward, which he did. And now Portia may be on the doubt radar.

Has she become the next suspect of PCPD, thanks to Nina’s betrayal? So which confession is she about to make, and how will this change this for her or the trial? Up next, Nina is pleasantly surprised. Is this because Willow may be free from prison after the police officials start suspecting Portia?

Or is this about something else instead? Elsewhere, Brook Lynn gets some jarring news. What could this be about, and how will she deal with it? And then there is Alexis who has some good news for Willow. Is she about to share the news of Portia being the newest suspect on the PCPD’s radar?

And then lastly, Gio and Emma continue plotting. Will their plan to expose Dalton work or will they land in trouble with Rocco, Danny, and Charlotte?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Meet The Barney & Friends Cast Members Then & Now

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News