The previous episode of General Hospital saw Jason confess to Carly about Josslyn. Meanwhile, Anna came to a startling realization about the case. Felicia confided in Elizabeth about James while Charlotte received a warning from Lulu. And lastly, Cody got a pleasant surprise.

The drama, the doubts, the plotting, the secrets, the shocks, the lies, and more are about to get heated in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 17, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: October 17, 2025

The final episode of the week features Carly doing some digging. Now that she has found out her boyfriend, Brenna, was lying to her all this time and even recruited her daughter Josslyn into the WSB behind her back, she is furious. Thanks to Jason, she now knows how he sent Joss on a mission.

And before she confronts either of them about the lies, Carly wants to do some digging of her own to get some details about the secrets they have been harboring. Will she find something new? Then, Britt asks for a favor. Who is she asking, and will they grant her the favor she is looking for?

When Nathan questions Dante, how will the chat go? The two reunited only recently when it was confirmed that Nathan was alive and the man in the hospital bed. The two have a lot to catch up on, but Drew’s shooting case is bound to take up a lot of room in their conversations. Will they get hints?

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn is uneasy. What has happened to make her feel this way? Is this somehow related to Chase and Willow? Or maybe even Ronnie? Elsewhere, Anna seeks out Brennan. He got back from meeting Valentin in prison, and now Anna has some strong questions for him.

She is thinking about Faison and how Britt and Nathan both were recently revealed to be alive despite everyone thinking they were dead for years. The doubts are there, but the instances are only strengthening them. Anna is seeking Brennan out for the same, hoping he has intel that can help.

Willow is claiming that she is innocent and not the one who shot Drew. Is she going to be able to prove that her arrest was incorrect? Carly gives Joss some advice. How will this fare, especially with Carly now knowing the truth about her WSB job? Lastly, Marco questions Turner. What’s next?

