Since its premiere, Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers starrer Wednesday Season 2 has dominated Netflix’s weekly top 10 list. Owing to the show’s immense popularity, it has made a place among the streaming platform’s all-time top 10 most-watched English shows. It has surpassed the lifetime views of Bridgerton season 3 to achieve this feat. Keep scrolling for the views and more deets.

Season 1 became a rage worldwide, and clips from the show went viral on social media platforms. The iconic dance sequence took over the internet, and everyone recreated it, which catapulted season 1 to become the all-time most-watched English show on Netflix.

Wednesday season 2 week 10 OTT verdict

According to Netflix data, Wednesday, season 2 garnered 2.3 million views in its 10th week of streaming. The data is for the week of October 6-12. Season 2 was watched for 17.6 million hours in its 10th week, and it has dropped to the 10th rank in Netflix’s weekly top 10 list for English-language shows. Even after ten weeks of streaming, Jenna Ortega’s show is in the top 10 in seven countries.

Beats Bridgerton Season 3 as the all-time 7th most-watched show on Netflix

Bridgerton Season 3 was the 7th most-watched show on Netflix with 106.0 million views. Wednesday season 2 has amassed 112.2 million views so far, beaten Bridgerton season 3’s lifetime views, and is now aiming for the top 5 spot. Since it has dropped to the 10th rank, the series might not be able to achieve this feat, but with the spooky season coming up, it might get a boost.

Check out the all-time top 10 most-watched shows on Netflix.

1. Wednesday Season 1: 252.1 million views

2. Adolescence: 142.6 million views

3. Stranger Things 4: 140.7 million views

4. Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: 115.6 million views

5. Bridgerton Season 1: 113.3 million views

6. The Queen’s Gambit: 112.8 million views

7. Wednesday Season 2: 112.2 million views

8. Bridgerton Season 3: 106.0 million views

9. The Night Agent Season 1: 98.2 million views

10. Fool Me Once: 98.2 million views

