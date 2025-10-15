The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Deacon reaching out for help with his marriage to Sheila. On the other hand, Katie shocked Luna when she told her that she and Bill would get custody of her baby. And then lastly, Finn confirmed that he wanted justice no matter what it took.

The drama, the shocking revelations, the major decisions, the violence, and the big choices are about to get heated quite soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 15, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: October 15, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Deacon beginning therapy sessions with Taylor. The trust he had in Sheila is gone after he found out that she kept the truth about Luna being alive from him. This has affected him and their marriage, especially since he previously forgave her for similar things.

And now he is looking forward to therapy sessions to get some idea about what to do ahead. The marriage is on the rocks, and Deacon doesn’t know what to do. He needs some clarity and peace while also keeping distance from Sheila as he navigates what this means for their future together.

Will the sessions with Taylor help Deacon? Up next, Brooke confides to Ridge how happy she is in her marriage and what she wants for Taylor’s future. For months, she begged Ridge to take her back, but he remained with Taylor and even got engaged to her. Then he changed his mind.

All of a sudden, he broke off the engagement and got married to Brooke. That’s exactly what she wanted, and Brooke is confiding in her husband about how happy she is that they are back together. And she also hopes for happiness and peace with Taylor despite what she did to her once again.

When Brooke shares her hopes for Taylor’s future, what is she going to reveal? Is it going to be a new romance with someone? Or something new for her new start in life away from Ridge? And lastly, Sheila visits Deacon at Il Giardino. He might want some distance from her, but she doesn’t.

Sheila knows she messed up her marriage and is trying everything she can to convince him. She is scared he will not forgive her and break off their marriage. When she reaches out to him, how will he react? Will he ask her to stay away or listen to what she has to say? Stay tuned to know more.

