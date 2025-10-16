Gen V, the spin-off of the critically acclaimed satirical superhero series The Boys, recently aired the penultimate episode of its second season on Amazon Prime Video. Already the highest-rated episode of the season on IMDb, Episode 7 currently boasts an 8.3/10 rating. Gen V Season 2 Episode 7 delivered a shocking climactic twist that has fans buzzing, as it changes everything. Keep reading to uncover the ending and discover the truth behind the antagonist Cipher’s real identity.

Gen V Season 2 Episode 7 Ending Explained: Unveiling Cipher’s True Identity

Throughout Season 2, the true identity of Hamish Linklater’s Cipher and his connection to the mysterious burned man (revealed to be Thomas Godolkin) remained shrouded in mystery. Episode 7 finally puts all speculation to rest.

Before the episode’s climax, it is revealed that Cipher was actually an ordinary man named Doug, who had been under someone else’s control all along. Meanwhile, Jaz Sinclair’s Marie Moreau finds the burned man, Thomas Godolkin, and fully heals him. This is when the real twist hits the viewers: Godolkin was the one controlling Cipher/Doug the whole time. In fact, he wanted Marie to track him down and manipulate her to use her unique powers for his recovery.

With his plan complete, Godolkin begins his mission to eliminate all supes whom he thinks have useless powers. Fans now understand why Cipher cared for the burned man so much and why Marie once realized Cipher had no powers. Because he never did, he was merely a puppet.

After this shocking revelation, fans are waiting with bated breath for the season finale. How will Marie and her friends stop Godolkin from wreaking havoc on campus supes? And interestingly, how will the Gen V Season 2 finale connect to The Boys Season 5?

What Is Gen V About?

Gen V follows a group of young superheroes at Godolkin University, a prestigious academy run by the corrupt corporation Vought. The story revolves around Marie, a gifted student who possesses the ability to control blood. As she hones her extraordinary abilities, Marie uncovers dark secrets about the University and shocking truths about her own past.

