The previous episode of General Hospital featured Sonny conferring with Jason about Sidwell. Laura’s mayoral campaign suffered a setback. Carly updates Valentin regarding their alliance to take revenge on Brennan. Ava impressed Sidwell. And then lastly, Emma and Charlotte strategized.

From shocking moves and discoveries to sacrifices and interruptions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set around Port Charles.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, November 10, 2025

The first episode of the week features Sonny pleading with Michael. Is this about his risky moves? Chase details his plan. Portia makes a confession. Is she confessing that she is pregnant and doesn’t know if Isaiah or Curtis is the father? Nina is pleasantly surprised. Brook Lynn gets jarring news.

Tuesday, November 11, 2025

When Emma and Gio make a horrifying discovery, is this about Dalton and Britt? Elizabeth is unsettled. But about what? Lulu opens up to Olivia. Will she confess her worries about Rocco? Britt panics. When Michael makes an unexpected move, will it work? Elsewhere, Brook Lynn wants answers.

Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Jason and Britt are interrupted. Were the two about to have a romantic moment after long? Willow is stunned while Drew puts the screws to Alexis. How much more will he blackmail her using Scout? When Brook Lynn leans on Chase, will she get comfort? Elsewhere, Dalton has terrible timing.

Thursday, November 13, 2025

When Laura makes a sacrifice, is this for Lulu or Rocco? Dante’s work hits close to home. Chase and Nathan get acquainted. How will this chat go? Britt threatens Sidwell, but how? And then there’s Molly, who is relieved.

Friday, November 14, 2025

The final episode of the week sees Carly being in for a shock. Has Brennan figured out what she is up to? Britt’s fears are confirmed. Is this related to Faison? Trina clashes with Jordan. Is she fighting for her mother, Portia? Justine’s plan unravels. And lastly, Sidwell turns on the charm with Ava.

