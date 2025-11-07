The previous episode of General Hospital saw Josslyn receiving a new assignment from Brennan. Tracy had her work cut out for her to bring back her family by apologizing to Ronnie. Marco caught Lucas off guard. Felicia took on a new case. And then lastly, a familiar face landed in Port Charles.

The drama, the returns, the plotting, the revenge planning, the reunions, the tears, the family moments, and more are about to elevate. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 7, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: November 7, 2025

The final episode of the week features Sonny conferring with Jason. They have been waiting for the right time to make big moves. Is this the moment they have been waiting for? Will Jason convince Sonny? On the other hand, Laura’s mayoral campaign suffers a setback. Has Drew done something?

Has he indulged in fraud to ensure Laura is not re-elected as the mayor of the town? Will she be able to get things back on track, or is her plan going to slip away from her? Up next, Carly updates Valentin. She is back again in her black wig, alias, as she visits Valentin in prison and gives him an update.

Carly convinced Brennan to move him and has suggested a prison a lot closer to home. Will her plan be a success? Or will she have found another way to ensure Valentin’s transfer? Is Brennan going to get suspicious about her? Elsewhere, Ava impresses Sidwell. Are the two really getting closer?

Will they join hands against Sonny? Is this the beginning of a new alliance with a romantic interest? Then there are Emma and Charlotte, who are busy strategizing. The two have agreed to expose Dalton and all of his secrets together, and they are also joined by the boys, Gio, Rocco, and Danny.

When Josslyn updates Brennan, is this regarding an update on her latest assignment? After all, this one is trickier for her than the others before. Josslyn has been asked to use her dear uncle Lucas to get intel about his boyfriend, Marco. Brennan wants information about Marco’s father, Sidwell.

Will Josslyn be able to get the intel he wants? And then lastly, Britt issues a warning to Emma. She is making it clear that Emma and she are not working together and to stay in her lane. What does this mean for Emma’s plans?

