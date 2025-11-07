It’s almost time to visit the Upside Down as Stranger Things season 5 part 1 is about to stream on November 26, 2025. Ahead of the season, all of the cast members, including Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and others, attended a premiere event for one last time.

While every cast member made heads turn in their outfits, it was Millie and David’s bond that gained the most attention. A few days back, some reports suggested that Millie had filed a lawsuit against David (who plays her adoptive father in the series) on allegations of on-set bullying and harassment. Now, seeing them so happy together, fans called out the media reports as fake.

Stranger Things Fans Call Millie Bobby Brown & David Harbour’s Legal Issue Claim “Fake”

Stranger Things fans were in for a huge shock when they came across reports that Millie Bobby Brown had filed a lawsuit regarding harassment against David Harbour. The Daily Mail reported that the lawsuit contained “pages after pages” of pointers. However, the actors dismissed those rumors during the season 5 premiere, sharing a hug and some warm moments with each other.

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown arrive together for one last Stranger Things premiere 🥹 pic.twitter.com/zjzcPi9Zv4 — Netflix (@netflix) November 7, 2025

Fans were quick to take to social media platforms to call out the past reports. One such fan wrote, “If she had issues with him, why would she be there? This is why you don’t trust tabloids!”

If she had issues with him, why would she be there? This is why you don’t trust tabloids! — etherallax (@etherallax) November 7, 2025

Another fan commented, “I KNEW THEY LOVED EACH OTHER THE RUMORS WERE FAKE THANK GOD.”

I KNEW THEY LOVED EACH OTHER THE RUMORS WERE FAKE THANK GOD pic.twitter.com/ewCUdIIwQT — haley 🦋 (@haley77hoops) November 7, 2025

Another social media user stated, “Looks like those Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour “beef” rumors were just that, a rumor. The two of them showed up together at the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere looking perfectly fine.”

Looks like those Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour “beef” rumors were just that, a rumor. The two of them showed up together at the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere looking perfectly fine. pic.twitter.com/rJqEP1Ncq3 — DEL (@delinthecity_) November 7, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown On Her Bond With Stranger Things Co-Star David Harbour

Millie Bobby Brown even talked about David Harbour in an interview during the premiere. Speaking about her relationship with David, she said, “I obviously have a special bond with David because we have a father-daughter relationship and we do every scene together. You will really get to see that in Season 5. It’s been so special to have him along the journey with me. I am really honored to have played Eleven and to have met such amazing people along the way.”

Millie Bobby Brown says it’s been “so special” to have David Harbour on the ‘Stranger Things’ journey with her.

🖤 pic.twitter.com/PzMJT9Jiy9 — 𝐑𝐮𝐠𝐠𝐚 (@LoyalYashFaan) November 7, 2025

