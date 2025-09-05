In the previous episode of General Hospital, we saw news of a crime sending shockwaves through Port Charles. Anna and Chase interviewed suspects in regards to Drew’s case. Trina was left shaken after the incident where Drew was shot. Nina made a risky move while Curtis confided in Jordan.

The drama, the secrets, the tension, and the investigations will get tense and exciting on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 5, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: September 5, 2025

The final episode of the week features Jason being shocked. His brother Dew has been shot and has been hospitalized as he grapples with his life. He isn’t entirely sure either. Someone takes a shot at Jason, and while he dodges it, will he be able to protect himself, unlike his brother Drew?

The whole situation is dangerous, and it involves everyone, including Jason, Josslyn, Vaughn, and Britt. Will they be able to come out on top? Up next, Josslyn and Vaughn fear for their lives. They were about to escape when they were found and tied up, and now they are scared they won’t make it.

Will Jason be the one to save them? Or will they have to find a way for themselves? Meanwhile, Brennan manipulates Anna. He owes her a favor, and she warns him that she is about to cash it in. Anna is not someone one should go against. She will not back off until she gets what she wants.

What new tricks will Brenna use to manipulate Anna? Will he fail in doing so? On the other hand, Alexis is floored. What happened to make her feel that way? Is this about Drew being shot? Or something else? Elsewhere, Michael gets new intel. What exactly could this be about? Is it about Drew?

Or about Willow instead? Will he use this info to his advantage? Could it help him in the custody battle that Willow so badly wants to restart? Then there’s Diane, who puts Sonny on the spot. What is she questioning him about? How will he respond to her? Then Lulu has questions for Willow.

Will she get the answers she is hoping for? Is this about Rocco and Liesl or about Willow’s own drama involving Michael? Lastly, Portia and Nina have a chat. Will this be about Drew and Willow? Or not? Keep watching General Hospital to find out!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Jack & Gwen Take Steps, Chad Worries About Cat While Brady & Steve Look For Answers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News