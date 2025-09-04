The previous episode of General Hospital saw Michael confiding in Brook Lynn about wanting to keep his kids away from Willow and Drew. Lucas cautioned Elizabeth while Anna and Dante responded to a shocking 911 call about Drew being shot. Lastly, Portia made an announcement.

The drama, the tension, the suspicions, and the accusations are about to explode with deaths and hospitalizations this week. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 4, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: September 4, 2025

The episode on Thursday features news of a crime sending shockwaves through Port Charles. Drew has been shot multiple times in the back and is now in the hospital. He may be everyone’s enemy but it’s still news that has shocked the town. Will this cause people to get paranoid with each other?

Meanwhile, Anna and Chase interview suspects. A crime has officially happened, and the police are on it, and an investigation is about to begin. They have plenty of potential candidates to interview about wanting Drew dead. But who will the suspects be, considering everyone hates Drew?

Will they start with Carly, who threatened Drew not long before he was shot? Or Curtis and Portia, who have an intense enmity with him? Or Nina, who wants Drew away from her daughter? Or Willow, who might be taking some revenge out on him? Will they question Michael, Sonny, or Alexis?

On the other hand, Trina is shaken. She found some evidence to save her mother and father from Drew and his blackmail, but now Drew is in the hospital and struggling for his life. She and Kai were around when he was shot, and they even heard gunshots nearby. No wonder she is affected.

Up next on General Hospital, Nina makes a risky move. What could this be about? Is this about Drew again? Will this cause Willow to ask her some hard-hitting questions? Then there’s Curtis, who confides in Jordan. It seems their connection is not ending anytime soon. But now even Portia has gotten over it with Isaiah.

Elsewhere, Lulu starts asking tough questions. Is this related to Rocco and Britt? When Tracy doesn’t want Monica to find out what really happened, will she be successful, or will she have to find another way? Lastly, Alexis asks Dante to leave. Is he questioning her about shooting Drew?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Gabi Reports To Tony, Marlena Asks Belle For A Favor While Philip Tests Xander

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News