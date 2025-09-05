The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Johnny refusing to give EJ credit for the win in the trial. Chanel considered adoption while Marlena asked Belle for a favor. Then there was Gabi who reported to Tony after finding some key intel. And then lastly, Philip tested Xander and his loyalty.

The drama, the conflict, the frosty equations and the tension is about to get even more heated in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 5, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: September 5, 2025

The final episode of the week features Jack and Jennifer coming home for JJ’s birthday. They are back in town for their son’s birthday and they are happy to celebrate with him. Be it a cake or balloons, they are happy to make it a special day for JJ. Apart from them, Julie and Steve are present.

Blowing candles, clapping and eating cake together is what makes this such a happy occasion. On the other hand, Jack and Gwen take one step forward and two steps back. The two have had quite a frosty equation over the last few years. Even though Jack tells her that he doesn’t hate her.

Gwen may not believe him. And when they take a step forward but then two steps back, what exactly could have happened? How will this affect their already tense bond? Up next, Chad worries about Cat. Meanwhile, Chad is worried about Cat. After all, they recently confessed how they feel.

They even kissed and agreed they wanted to explore the connection they have. What could Chad be worried about? Is it related to Cat’s new job? Or maybe how the others will react when they find out their decision to give their romance a try? How will Cat react to Chad’s worry? Will she calm him?

Meanwhile, Tate catches Sophia in another lie. She has been lying to no end for weeks and it doesn’t look like she is learning from her mistakes. Sophia is willing to do anything to keep the truth under wraps. She even gave Tate a fake photo when he asked for a picture of their child together.

She also claimed she would give him a copy of the adoption papers. Is this where she made a mistake? Is there something wrong with the fake papers and has Tate spotted something? And lastly, Brady and Steve search for answers. They know Sophia is lying and they want to know the full truth.

