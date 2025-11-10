The previous week on Days of Our Lives saw Rachel and Thomas back to their conspiracies against Cat. On the other hand, Halloween festivities went on while Johnny and Chanel adopted Tesoro and named him Trey. EJ was left feeling jealous of Rafe being chosen as the adoptive grandpa.

The drama, the worry, the joy, the guilt, the anger, the planning, and more are about to get heated quite soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 10, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives whenever they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: November 10, 2025

The first episode of the week features Tate and Holly’s project, sending the Hortons down memory lane. The two are busy doing some digging, and this quest will lead to some major nostalgia. Which old stories will come to the surface during this project? Meanwhile, this isn’t the only walk down past.

Jeremy presses Marie and Julie to reveal family secrets. Which secrets and memories will be relived during this special week of celebrations and strong remembrance? Elsewhere, Jennifer unloads her worries to Kayla. When Thomas and Jennifer spotted Cat and Chad together, they were not happy.

He was only comforting her, but the moment was misread by Thomas as well as Jennifer. This led to a major and full-blown argument after which Thomas ran off, right into danger. And now we know he got injured and has been hospitalized. What was the accident like, and is Thomas too serious?

Will he be able to recover? This has dented more than just one heart as Jennifer confides in Kayla about the whole situation. Will Kayla be able to offer some much-needed comfort to Jennifer as she deals with Thomas, her family, Chad, and her disdain for Cat? And lastly, Chad and Mike bond.

This moment has been particularly harsh on Chad, who feels he might have been responsible for it. He needs his own dose of reprieve and comfort. And he finds it in Mike, who has just returned to town for the special gala coming up ahead. Will Chad get some wise advice from him? Stay tuned.

