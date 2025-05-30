Back in The Witcher season 1, there was one scene that made us all pause, chuckle, and then immediately turn it into a meme. Geralt of Rivia, brooding beast-slayer and mutant loner, sat shirtless in a bathtub, steamy and sprawled out. For some, it was pure fan service. For others (like me), it was a full-circle moment. That one visual told us everything we needed to know: Geralt wasn’t just a meme, he was the most emotionally honest character in the show.

Sure, the show had its sword-swinging, world-building fantasy flair, but it also knew how to wink at its audience. This was The Witcher, after all, not some generic fantasy series. And when the Netflix version finally brought Geralt’s infamous bath moment to the screen, I knew they weren’t just checking a meme box. They were giving us a rare look at the real Geralt, the one who didn’t hide behind grunts and one-liners.

Geralt’s Bathtub Moment: From Video Game Meme To Emotional Breakthrough

Now, if you played The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, you’d remember that opening scene like it was seared into your brain. Geralt, legs wide, foot scratching foot, lounging in a wooden vat like he didn’t have monsters to slay. The shot was iconic. “At first it was fun attaching the picture to Witcher stories because it’s always fun to enrage the kind of dudes who get mad online because they were shown some male flesh,” as per PC Gamer. “But then the complaints changed. People stopped being mad at Tub Geralt—they started being mad whenever we published a Witcher-related story without Tub Geralt.”

That’s how deep the meme ran. It became a punchline, a ritual, a Rickroll for Witcher fans. And Netflix knew it. Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich confirmed it to GamesRadar before the premiere: “It is fun to visually throw a wink and a nod at video game fans, to say, ‘We see you too. We know you’re here.’”

So when episode 5 dropped and Geralt hit the tub, fans lost it. Yes, the tub looked different. Yes, we only saw a kneecap instead of his famous feet. But the spirit of Tub Geralt was alive and soaking. Even Henry Cavill was in on it.

But that scene in The Witcher wasn’t just about fandom. It said something about Geralt’s whole character. For a guy who claimed neutrality, who kept insisting he didn’t take sides, he was the only one in the series honest enough to show his weariness. His need to unwind. His vulnerability. That bath wasn’t weakness. It was real. Everyone else played politics. Geralt just got tired and got wet.

Behind the meme was a man who’d rather kill monsters than deal with humans, but who always ended up being the most human of them all. That’s why the bathtub scene mattered. And that’s why Geralt, meme or not, stood out as the only one in The Witcher brave enough to stop pretending.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Cast Roasted Chris Hemsworth & Other Marvel Stars In Raunchy “Trash Talk” MV Led By Pom Klementieff

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News