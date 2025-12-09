The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Eric’s emotions intensify as Ridge refused to back down from claiming that retirement was the right path for the Forrester patriarch. On the other hand, Carter attempted to put himself in Eric’s shoes and understand him.

The drama, the friction, the confrontations, the joy, the reunions, and the romance are about to elevate soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the December 9, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. Tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: December 9, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Liam and Hope discussing their upcoming wedding. The couple are all set for their fourth wedding. No matter how many obstacles come between them, Liam and Hope always find their way back together, one way or another.

With the wedding almost here, they have a chat about the fashion, the food at the wedding, and the family members who will be present there to cheer for them. The couple seem very excited about their new journey. However, they also discuss Eric being forced into retirement.

On the other hand, Brooke asks Ridge if he regrets asking Eric to retire. The two may have planned the whole thing despite knowing they had no right to force a life decision on someone. But they were still surprised when Eric did not take everything lightly and even called them out for pushing him towards retirement.

Donna was by his side, questioning what business they had telling the founder of Forrester Creations when he should retire. Ridge still insisted that retirement was the right choice for Eric, as he deserved peace in his seniority, rather than exerting himself for no reason.

But it only led to more friction between father and son. And now Brooke can be seen asking her husband if he regrets pushing hard for Eric’s retirement and planning the retirement party.

Lastly, Deacon breaks the news to Sheila that she is not invited to Hope and Liam’s wedding.

Sheila was excited to attend the wedding as Deacon’s wife and be a part of the family. Deacon’s kids, Hope and Deke, have never really accepted her as their stepmother, and it hasn’t gone well with her. And now not being invited to the wedding will definitely rub her the wrong way once again. What will she do about it?

