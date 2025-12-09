The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Jada’s date night with Theo being interrupted. On the other hand, Gabi and Philip grew concerned. Up next, Cat questioned EJ. Paulina comforted Abe after Theo went missing. And then lastly, Chad, Kristen, and Tony debated over their escape options.

The drama, the secrets, the danger, the plotting, the worry, the tension, and the friction are about to explode in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 9, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: December 9, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Javi overhearing Rafe. What exactly has he shared, and how will this change things? Will Javi have some questions? Will Rafe give him some answers or try to beat around the bush? Up next, Susan catches EJ and Cat in a compromising position. What will it lead to?

Cat and EJ have been spending a lot of time together lately, and this has led to some tension between them. But the truth remains that this is just a ploy for Cat to expose him. She drugged him to search his home, and now it seems they are taking a step ahead by indulging in a passionate kiss.

And it seems that is when EJ’s mother, Susan, walks in on them. How will she react to seeing them kissing? Especially since Cat’s previous romance with EJ’s brother Chad is well known. Is this also another ploy by Cat to get intel and dirt on EJ? On the other hand, Gwen rejects Leo’s suggestion.

What could this be about? Is this about Leo and Javi’s upcoming wedding? Are the former friends going to continue having friction over what happened with Dimitri? Is her rejection about the wedding or something else instead? And then lastly, the DiMera captives make a bone-chilling discovery. Four of the DiMeras are now captive in the crypt. Tony started the chain, which was followed by Kristen, Chad, and now Theo. They are clueless about who is kidnapping and leaving them here. The group is trying to find a way out.

But will they be able to find an escape, especially with a shocking discovery finding them? Will they band together to find a way out of this mess or will they get bigger answers before they can formulate a plot to get the hell out of the crypt? Is EJ behind these abductions? Stay tuned to know the details.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Eric’s Shocked Emotions Inflate More & More As Ridge Doesn’t Back Down

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News