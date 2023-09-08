Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has hit it out of the park as Jawan roars at the Box Office with thunderous collections. As per reports, the film has crossed a century at the worldwide box office. In fact, the collections have surpassed a century by a huge margin, making SRK the only star to have two centuries as the opening box office worldwide.

Atlee’s directorial starring Shah Rukh Khan in a double role has collected 41.1 crore gross overseas, standing at 129.6 crore gross worldwide and leaving behind his own film Pathaan by a giant leap.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jawan collected 88.5 crore gross at the Indian Box Office, and with the overseas collection adding up the film stands at number 5 in the list of highest opening day worldwide grossers.

With 129.6 crore, at number 5, Jawan has surpassed Prabhas’ Saaho, which collected the 126 crore on day 1, worldwide. Jawan has also crossed Akshay Kumar & Rajinikanth’s 2.0, which collected 110 crore on opening day and Pathaan’s 106 crore worldwide opening.

However, Jawan, failed to cross Prabhas’ Adipurush, which collected 140 crore worldwide on the opening day. The top 3 films in this list are RRR with 223 crore opening collection, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion with a 213 crore opening day collection, and KGF: Chapter 2 with a 163 crore opening day collection worldwide.

Earlier, Jawan has shown a phenomenal advance booking trend overseas, with around 40 thousand tickets sold worth $628K. Now, with almost 130 crore worldwide, official numbers for the territorial breakup are awaited.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has become the only actor to have two-century openers at the box office with Pathaan and Jawan. Now, waiting to let him unfold some great stats at the box office and make some new records.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan!

Must Read: Jawan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee’s Actioner Scores The Biggest Opening Day In The History Of Bollywood

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News