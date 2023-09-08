Shah Rukh Khan’s one of the most anticipated movies, Jawan, has been acclaimed as the most politically sound film that Bollywood has seen in years. In that respect, the Aam Aadmi Party took charge and made some claims while preaching their agendas, which irked the netizens. Scroll ahead to know more about it.

Atlee’s directorial Jawan was released on September 7, 2023, and it’s already minting moolah at the box office. Apart from SRK, the film also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the climax of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan gives a monologue asking the citizens to choose their political leaders based on the development made. Now, Aam Aadmi Party saw the opportunity and jumped on the chance to equate SRK’s dialogue with Arvind Kejriwal’s speeches. The AAP leader once said, “Some ask for votes based on religion, some ask for it based on caste I have never seen any party that has said ‘give me votes so I can build hospitals and schools for you’. I will provide a good education to you, I will make sure you have free medical treatments.”

Now, along with that, AAP’s Twitter (now X) handle wrote, “What Arvind Kejriwal ji has been saying for years, today SRK has also said that in the film Jawan. Jawan’s Dialogue: “Instead of voting for fear, money, caste, religion, community, ask questions to those who came to ask for your vote. Ask him what will you do for me in the next 5 years? If someone in the family falls ill, what will you do for his treatment? What will you do to get me a job? What will you do to take the country forward? Now listen Kejriwal ji’s speech”.

This whole comparison left the audience and SRK fans irked. One wrote, “Jawan film is for entertainment purpose!! Don’t drag @iamsrk in your so called political agenda.!! We as #SRKians and cinema lovers don’t want any controversy! #JawanReview“

Another one mentioned, “For gods sake don’t use SRK’s name to peddle your own agendas. don’t bring any hate to him. Keep your political agendas to yourself!!!! Movies are meant to deliver a message, not as a toolkit for politicians.”

While another fan wrote, “Woh movie hai aapke rajineeti mein woh sambandh nahi.”

Well, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Amitabh Bachchan Gives A Sneak Peek Into An Ad Shoot With ‘Wife’ Jaya Bachchan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News