Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has emerged as the biggest Bollywood and Hindi opener by comfortably surpassing Khan’s own Pathaan. This feat was always on the cards the way advance booking witnessed madness. Now, talking about all Indian film industries/ languages included, the film has registered the 6th biggest day 1 at the Indian box office and below is all you need to know!

In the last few years, we have seen the box office game changing drastically and films from different Indian film industries managing to open with smashing numbers. Thankfully, Bollywood too, has joined the party and is witnessing progress in a quick time. After Pathaan opened with 57 crores earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan is back with yet another banger.

Jawan has registered a thunderous start of 75 crores* at the Indian box office, thus surpassing Pathaan’s opening by a huge margin of 18 crores. Apart from the Hindi version, even the Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions witnessed tremendous response yesterday, thus taking the total to above 70 crores. With this, the film has surpassed Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0.

Take a look at the highest Indian openers at the Indian box office (net collection):

RRR – 134 crores

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 121 crores

KGF Chapter 2 – 116 crores

Adipurush – 89 crores

Saaho – 88 crores

Jawan – 75 crores *

* 2.0 – 63 crores

Pathaan – 57 crores

War – 53.35 crores

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy – 52.50 crores

With positive word-of-mouth spreading like wildfire, let’s see how much Jawan posts in its first extended opening weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

