Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has got its verdict on the opening day itself, with the audience giving a big thumbs up. While the record-breaking box office start was always on the cards, it’s the people’s reaction that matters. And yes, the ticket-paying audience has liked the content and this positivity is set to take this biggie to the next level. Let’s find out how the film fared in morning shows on day 2!

It’s a year of comebacks, but out of all stars, 2023 will be remembered for Shah Rukh Khan’s glory. After Zero‘s debacle in 2018, the superstar took a break of 4 years and returned with a bang earlier this year with Pathaan. The film shattered almost all pre-existing records for a Hindi film and went on to make over 1000 crores at the worldwide box office.

Coming back to the morning shows of day 2, Jawan registered an occupancy of 28-30% all across the country, which is a strong start on a working day, especially after a historic opening day. Yesterday, the film opened to 58-62% and being a regular Friday, the decline is understood. Nonetheless, shows will pick up post-afternoon and expect evening and night shows to grow massively.

Meanwhile, amid all the positivity around Jawan, Atlee visited the iconic Gaiety theatre in Mumbai. The director was there to see the audience’s reaction, and as soon as news about his arrival spread like wildfire, fans erupted like anything in the cinema hall.

