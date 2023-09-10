Yet another massive record has been scored by Jawan in its mind-blowing journey so far. The film has now managed a weekend (first three days) of near 180 crores, something that has never happened before in the history of Hindi film releases. The feat has been accomplished without any support of a national holiday and the best part is that a huge Sunday is still remaining for the film.

The record of the biggest first three days was set by Pathaan not too long ago when it had collected 161 crores in its Hindi version earlier this year. Back then it was supported by Republic Day national holiday on its second day. Here, Jawan has exceeded that number by almost 20 crores, hence raising the bar further for Hindi films that release from this point on.

This is how the Top-10 weekend/first three day collections of Hindi films look like:

Jawan [Hindi] – 179.73 crores Pathaan [Hindi] – 161 crores KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi] – 143.64 crores Gadar 2 – 134.88 crores Baahubali – The Conclusion [Hindi] – 128 crores Brahmastra – 122 crores Sanju – 120.06 crores Tiger Zinda Hai – 114.93 crores Happy New Year – 108.86 crores Dhoom: 3 – 107.61 crores

100 crores used to be the benchmark for weekend collections of blockbusters and while Pathaan crossed the 150 crores mark, even Gadar 2 scored quite heavily just a few weeks back. However, the collections of Jawan show that there is a good possibility of even 200 crores mark been breached in near future. In fact if one accounts for the south versions as well then even that mark has actually been crossed by the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. However when it comes to a single language, then we are not too far away from that happening.

Will that happen with Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, especially with its Diwali release.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

