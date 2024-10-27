Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock, aka Venom’s Universe, ends with Venom: The Last Dance and goes with a central Marvel character’s death. Although the very title of the last chapter hints that either Eddie or Venom will die in the movie, the beloved character in the Sony Spider-Man Universe concludes the story of Eddie and Venom’s connection.

Is Venom Really Dead in Venom: The Last Dance?

At the end of Venom: The Last Dance, things turn out to be quite emotional for Eddie and Venom as Venom sacrifices himself to destroy The Codex and protect Eddie. He absorbs himself in the army of Xenophages sent by Knull to the earth. As Venom dies and saves the world from Knull’s wrath, who is locked in his prison, The Codex is the only key to his prison, and as Venom dies, it no longer exists. Although in the mid-credits scene, Knull says he’s awakened and plans to go to the Earth to destroy it, Venom’s sacrifice has protected the entire universe for now.

Will Venom Return?

While Venom destroyed himself alongside the Xenophages after melting in the acid, a piece of his symbiotic remains somewhere in the multiverse. In No Way Home, the credits scene features Venom’s symbiote and Strickland’s collection, as shown at the beginning of The Last Dance. While it’s not revealed what happened to either piece of Venom, they could potentially return, meaning Venom’s return is likely possible.

Of course, it remains to be seen, as Sony hasn’t shared any updates on the future of Venom or Knull. Moreover, Sony has another Spider-Man Universe movie for release this year, Kraven the Hunter. Following its release, Sony might pull the strings and reveal what they have planned for Knull and the rest of the symbiotes. And if there’s no future for Venom, The Last Dance was undoubtedly a deserving conclusion to Hardy’s Eddie and Venom character.

Follow Koimoi for more Bollywood and Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Venom: The Last Dance Box Office (China): Beats Aquaman 2’s $9M+ To Register Biggest Saturday For Comic Book Movies Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News