The Last Dance in the Venom trilogy is finally here, and fans cannot keep calm but raise the question about whether the iconic Marvel character will be back for Venom 4. In Sony Marvel’s Universe, Venom’s first chapter was released in 2018, and the character surprised critics and audiences by smashing box office expectations. The franchise released a follow-up, Let There Be Carnage, another success that built momentum for the trilogy climax.

Tom Hardy’s portrayal of Eddie Brock and Venom helped the film soar. With The Last Dance now playing in theaters, the question lingers: Is it another hit, and will Sony bring back something more for Venom 4?

Is Venom 4 Happening?

As of now, Venom 4 is not confirmed by Sony. However, the mid-credits and post-credits scene hints at a possible chapter. Besides, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe currently has just one more film lined up, Kraven the Hunter. If Sony aims to keep this cinematic universe alive, Venom 4 seems their best shot at continued success.

And if Venom 4 happens, Eddie Brock’s Venom will return as in The Last Dance, Venom teases “Goodbye for now,” which speaks volumes that he will return for another journey. Moreover, with the debut of Knull, it is possible that Sony is preparing for something more significant for the biggest villain in the future, and Venom will return for a cameo. Well, anything is possible in this universe. So, let’s wait for the updates.

Tom Hardy On His Venom Character

While Venom: The Last Dance is supposed to be the final chapter in the Venom franchise, Hardy opened up about his character in a recent interview with Screen Rant. He shared, “Everything you see in The Last Dance is from Kelly’s imagination, and mine too. But there’s nothing left out. It’s surgically chosen and delivered.”

While director Kelly Marcel and Hardy confirmed that this would be the last film for Tom Hardy and Venom, there are still possible plans for the character, maybe in some other standalone movie featuring Knull.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News