Margot Robbie became the undisputed box office queen after the 2023 blockbuster Barbie. She enjoyed praises for her acting chops and minted massive moolah as she produced Greta Gerwig’s directorial. The actress has now made a bold decision and rejected Netflix’s lucrative $150 million offer for her next, Wuthering Heights. Scroll below for the interesting details.

Saltburn director Emerald Fennell is now moving on to her upcoming project, Wuthering Heights, based on the bestselling romance novel by Emily Brontë. MRC and Lucky Chap will produce the feature film, which co-stars Jacob Elordi as the leading man.

Margot Robbie will play Catherine Earnshaw, while Jacob Elordi will portray Heathcliff. Emerald Fennell will direct, write, and produce Wuthering Heights. There was a massive bidding war, and many streaming giants offered massive sums to gain rights to the film. But Warner Bros. ultimately emerged victorious.

As per a report by Luiz Fernando, Netflix had offered a whopping $150 million to release Wuthering Heights. But Margot Robbie, who is also a producer, opted to reject the offer and instead work with Warner Bros, which brought the distribution rights for only $80 million.

Warner Bros will be offering a worldwide theatrical distribution, which will eventually turn out more beneficial for the actress. Apart from the basic remuneration, Margot Robbie will also be enjoying backend profits.

Previously, the actress has set a huge benchmark with Barbie, which turned out to be a billion-dollar affair at the worldwide box office. It is now to be seen whether Wuthering Heights continues the streak of success. If the movie works well, the team has the potential to earn way more money than was Netflix served on the table.

So, while one wonders why Margot and her team would opt for a $70 million loss, there’s a long-term plan that could work very well in favor!

Wuthering Heights is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors in 2025. Currently, Margot Robbie is busy with A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. On the other hand, Jacob Elordi is working on Euphoria Season 3.

