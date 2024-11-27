The Twilight Saga is one of the most-viewed film series in the world. Developed by Paramount Pictures, the series debuted in 2008 and ran for five movies, releasing one yearly until 2012. Based on Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling novels, the series chronicles the life of Bella Swan, a teenager whose love affair with Edward Cullen, a vampire, introduces her to a world of immortal rivalries and supernatural challenges.

It began with the first movie, Twilight, and culminated with Breaking Dawn—Part 2. The series was a massive hit among young fans, featuring the trio of Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner. Made on a combined budget of $401 Million, the Saga shone brightly at the box office, with a combined $3.346 billion gross worldwide.

The Twilight Saga to Stream on Hulu from December

After years of moving between various streaming platforms, The Twilight Saga will find its latest digital home on Hulu starting in December 2024. Previously, the franchise was available on services like Amazon Prime and Netflix. Hulu will host all five films, expecting to attract long-time fans and newcomers wishing to experience the Saga for the first time.

The timing couldn’t be better. Netflix is reportedly developing an animated adaptation of The Twilight Saga based on Midnight Sun. The Midnight Sun novel was released in 2020 and retells the events of the first movie, but this time from the perspective of Edward. The director also discussed rebooting the original film with Jacob Elordi and Jenna Ortega. With this news in the feeds, the interest in the Twilight Saga has rekindled among the fans.

For fans, Hulu’s vast collection of supernatural and romantic dramas makes it an ideal platform for The Twilight Saga. Alongside similar series like Teen Wolf and The Vampire Diaries, Twilight fits into Hulu’s growing library of fantasy-driven, character-rich stories. This move also opens doors for new viewers to discover the series. For many, now might be a chance to understand why phrases like “Team Edward” and “Team Jacob” once dominated conversations, memes, and merchandise.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Kristen Stewart Struggled To Understand Her Own Sexuality?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News