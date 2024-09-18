Stephenie Meyer had her sights set on Cavill for the Twilight Saga part before Robert Pattinson immortalized Edward Cullen. According to Meyer, Cavill was her “perfect Edward,” but there was a catch: at 24, he was too old to play a high school vampire. This was disclosed when Summit Entertainment acquired the rights to her book. Meyer stated on her 2017 blog, “Let us have a moment of quiet in which to mourn.”

Despite losing out on the iconic role, Cavill holds no grudges. He only learned Meyer envisioned him as Edward after the first movie was already in production. “I didn’t know about them wanting to cast me,” Cavill shared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “I was like, ‘Oh okay, that would have been cool.’”

But missing out on Twilight didn’t stop Cavill’s rise to fame. He later landed massive roles in Mission: Impossible and, of course, became Superman in the DC Universe. Reflecting on his near-miss with Twilight, Cavill told The Graham Norton Show that missing out on big roles isn’t always a bad thing. “I count my lucky stars for each one of those,” he said, grateful for the opportunities that followed.

Henry Cavill as Edward Cullen? It might’ve been cool, but let’s just say it all worked out in the end.

Henry Cavill’s Most Underrated Movie Role Can Soon Match A Superman Record

A Superman milestone is about to be matched by Henry Cavill’s most underappreciated role. While Cavill’s role as the face of DC Comics’ Superman for ten years was made famous by Man of Steel, another franchise of his is gradually gaining traction. It’s not The Witcher, either. The series is called Enola Holmes.

In the Enola Holmes film and its follow-up, Cavill portrays Sherlock Holmes Enola’s elder brother. Although not the primary character, Cavill’s portrayal of Sherlock offers a new, more guarded take on the venerable investigator. In addition to being a sharp intellect who solves crimes, he also acts as a brother to Enola (Millie Bobby Brown), encouraging her to solve mysteries on her own in Victorian London. Sherlock is her tutor and defense against the haughty Mycroft.

Cavill’s reign as Sherlock Holmes may soon equal his run as Superman because Enola Holmes 3 is in the works. Even while the action in the Enola Holmes series isn’t as intense as in Man of Steel, Cavill’s portrayal of Sherlock adds another legendary figure to his increasing body of work.

It appears that Sherlock is going to take center stage!

