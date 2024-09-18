Rumors about Craig’s potential role had been swirling for some time. The whispers intensified after Elizabeth Olsen mentioned working with John Krasinski as Reed Richards—a claim she later denied.

When Josh Horowitz probed Craig about his MCU involvement on his Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Craig stayed tight-lipped, fueling the speculation. Olsen, however, confirmed the casting plans with surprising clarity. “Yes, that’s what I thought was going to happen too,” Olsen revealed. “I saw the art. They made a costume. They had a design.”

Olsen’s confirmation aligns with earlier comments from costume designer Graham Churchyard. He disclosed on Phase Zero, “Yeah, we got very far designing Balder the Brave… We were kind of in that design sort of thing, getting fabrics together and ideas and waiting for an actor.” Churchyard’s insight sheds light on how close Balder’s inclusion came to reality.

Balder the Brave is Thor’s half-brother, a character rooted in Norse mythology and Marvel Comics. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1962, Balder is known for his heroic deeds and tragic fate. Although the MCU has yet to reference Balder or any additional Asgardian siblings, there were plans to introduce him in a smaller capacity in Multiverse of Madness, potentially setting up future storylines.

Craig’s absence from the film is tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. Delays and shifting schedules forced casting decisions to be re-evaluated, cutting short Craig’s involvement. Despite this setback, the idea of Craig as Balder remains intriguing. His talent would have added a unique flair to the role, potentially laying the groundwork for future MCU storylines.

Marvel Studios may not have totally written off Daniel Craig, even if Balder was cut from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He might yet make an appearance in the MCU, maybe as Balder or another figure. Craig would be a great asset to Marvel thanks to his amazing range.

Meanwhile, Agatha: Coven of Chaos will see Elizabeth Olsen returning as Wanda Maximoff. Fans are hoping Wanda gets the depth she missed in Multiverse of Madness, with Jac Shaeffer, the mastermind behind WandaVision, at the helm.

While Craig’s cameo didn’t work out, his MCU debut might yet happen in the ever-changing Marvel world. Fans are always wondering what’s next because Marvel’s plans are always changing.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness exemplifies how rapidly ideas may go from concept to screen, a seldom seamless process. Marvel is always releasing new projects, so there’s always room for shocks and surprising casting. At this point, all fans can do is speculate about “what-ifs” and wait for the MCU to unveil its next major plot twist.

