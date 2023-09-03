It is safe to say that Daniel Craig left a lasting impression on everyone when he played the British spy character James Bond. The actor took up the role in 2006 with the movie Casino Royale and portrayed the character for five instalments. While he did an impressive job at bringing the character to life and taking forward the legacy, he was not very sure he would be able to pull it off when he was cast as 007 the first time. In fact, the actor tried to convince the filmmakers that he was not the right choice for the role.

Despite making his debut in 1992, the British actor was still playing supporting roles in movies till 2006. Soon after his first gig as the fictional spy character, the actor was shot to global fame.

Ahead of Daniel Craig, a total of six actor played the British spy role, including Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan. It was Pierce Brosnan’s legacy that Craig was supposed to take forward for a more modern world. Talking about the reason behind casting Craig, who was 36 when he was given the opportunity, producer Barbara Broccoli once told GQ, “We felt the world has changed and the nature of these films has to change.” “It wasn’t just recasting the role. It was a new century and a new era. It felt like we had to redefine.”

While the producer was certain about casting Daniel Craig, the No Time To Die star himself thought he was not worthy of it. When he got a call to meet the filmmakers, he did not believe it. He said, “I was like, ‘This is what they do. They get people in. They’re just fooling around.’” “Plus, Pierce was not leaving Bond, right?”

The Tomb Raider star even tried to convince the makers that he was not the right choice for the role and said, “I remember saying to them early on, ‘I can’t do a Sean Connery impression. I can’t be Pierce. I can’t do the kind of ‘Oh, well.…’” Well, Broccoli knew what she was doing and the rest is history.

