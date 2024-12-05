Allu Arjun has finally created history at the box office, bringing the biggest opening for a Hindi film ever, destroying every single Hindi film ever. Pushpa 2: The Rule has claimed the top spot with an unbelievable opening at the Hindi box office, much better than the previous film.

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 1

As per the early estimates, the action thriller has earned in the range of 67 – 69 crore, and numbers might be even bigger, considering the added late-night shows for the film! But the current numbers are enough to establish some records!

Biggest Hindi Opening

Allu Arjun has arrived with the biggest Hindi opening at the box office ever and snatched the throne from Shah Rukh Khan, who ruled it with Jawan’s 65.5 crore opening in Hindi. This year, Stree 2 came very close to breaking this record but missed the spot by 0.7 crore!

Pushpa VS Pushpa 2 Box Office Opening!

The first part of the film opened at 3.33 crore in Hindi. Pushpa 2: The Rule has earned a massive 1912% higher opening than part 1. In fact, with the opening itself, Pushpa 2 has earned almost 63% of the entire lifetime earnings of part 1.

Check out the top 10 biggest Hindi openings for Indian films at the box office.

Pushpa 2: 67 crore* (estimated) Jawan: 65.5 crore Stree 2: 64.80 crore Pathaan: 55 crore Animal: 54.75 crore KGF Chapter 2: 53.95 crore Thugs Of Hindostan: 52.25 crore War: 51.60 crore Happy New Year: 44.97 crore Tiger 3: 44.50 crore

