The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal completes a year today (December 1). The movie was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. However, it was marred by several controversies wherein many sections of the audience labeled it as misogynistic, problematic and promoting alleged violence, abuse and sexist behavior against women. Some audiences were also irked with the portrayal of Rashmika Mandanna’s character Geetanjali in the film.

She played Ranbir’s wife in the film who was seen undergoing a tumultuous marriage with him. Her character tolerated some comments, actions and behavior of her husband which disgusted many fans back then. However, did you know that Rashmika herself questioned some actions of her character in the film.

Last year post the release of Animal, Rashmika Mandanna had shared some BTS pictures from the sets of the film. However, it was her caption regarding the film which commanded all the attention. The actress revealed that there were moments when she doubted the actions of her character in the movie. The actress had written, “Gitanjali, If she had to describe her in one sentence, it would be the only thing that would keep her family together at home. It is pure, authentic, unfiltered, strong and raw. At times as an actor, I would question some of Gitanjali’s actions. In a world full of all violence, hurt and unbearable pain – Gitanjali would bring peace trust and calm.”

However, on a concluding note, Rashmika Mandanna had added that her Animal character was ‘beautiful’ in her eyes. She also stated that there are many women like her who can do anything to keep their family intact and protected. The Dear Comrade actress went on to say, “She would pray to her Gods to keep her husband and her kids safe.. She was the rock that weathered all the storms.. She would do anything in her power for the sake of her family. Gitanjali is absolutely beautiful in my eyes, and in some ways she is like most women who are standing strong and protecting their families day in and day out.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up to reprise her role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2. Fans are excited to relive her chemistry with Allu Arjun in the film. She will also be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava.

