Pushpa 2 is truly ruling the Indian box office. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer has smashed all previous records and created history! It has surpassed RRR to score the biggest opening of all time in Telugu cinema. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Box Office Collection Day 1

On the opening day, Pushpa 2: The Rule earned a box office collection of 178 crores net, all languages included. It has clocked the biggest opening of all time in India, leaving behind RRR (134 crores), Baahubali 2 (121 crores), KGF Chapter 2 (116 crores) and others. Apart from minting massive moolah in Telugu, Allu Arjun starrer has knocked it out of the park in Hindi, minting 72 crores. It is now the highest opening film in the Hindi language.

Pushpa 2 Day 1 in Tamil Nadu

As per a report by Cinetrak, Pushpa 2 has grossed 10.75 crores in Telugu in Tamil Nadu. It has surpassed RRR (10.25 crores), which previously scored the biggest opening for a Tollywood film in TN. Allu Arjun’s film has also scored the biggest opening for a dubbed film in the state.

Take a look at the top 3 below:

Pushpa 2: The Rule: 10.75 crores RRR: 10.75 crores Baahubali 2: 9.25 crores

With the initiation of the weekend, Allu Arjun is set to spread his wildfire and attract footfalls in large numbers to the ticket windows. The reviews have been highly favorable, and word-of-mouth is growing from strength to strength.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Directed by Sukumar, it is the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise (2021). The star cast features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. It is reportedly made on a budget of a whopping 800 crores. However, as per the official report, the producers have already earned over 1085 crores via pre-release business. Its breakeven has been valued at 1200 crores worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

