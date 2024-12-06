Allu Arjun is currently enjoying his coronation as the new box office king with Pushpa 2: The Rule, breaking all the existing opening records at the box office and creating some new targets that would be very difficult to break. From part 1 to part 2, his inner beast must have been hungry for these numbers!

Highest-Grossing Film Of Allu Arjun’s Career

Interestingly, Pushpa: The Rise became the highest-grossing film of Allu Arjun‘s career in 2021. The film earned a worldwide box office collection of 350 crore and 267.5 crore in India.

Pushpa Part 1 Budget and Collection

The first part of the Sukumar film was made on a budget of 150 crore, and it earned a profit of almost 78.37% at the box office. However, what if we tell you that Allu Arjun’s first blockbuster delivered a much higher profit than this?

Allu Arjun’s First Blockbuster

The Icon Star made his debut with a film called Gangotri and it was a hit at the box office. However, he earned a phenomenal success with his second film Arya, that turned into a box office rage. The film was made on a budget of almost 4 crore and earned 20+ crore in India. This means that the return of investment on the film was almost 400%!

Pushpa VS Arya Profit

Arya clearly earned almost 412% higher profit than Pushpa‘s profit. A major differentiator between both the blockbusters being the budgets of the two films. Pushpa’s budget was 37.5 times higher than Arya. However, both the films turned celebratory for Allu Arjun’s career and both these records would probably break with Pushpa 2’s arrival!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

