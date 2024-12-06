The wait is over, as we have now got a clear picture of how Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 fared at the Indian box office on day 1. Considering the sequel factor and immense organic buzz on the ground level, the film was always expected to put RRR’s opening day record in danger, and that’s exactly what happened. Yesterday, there was Pushpa’s tornado all over, and the massive opening day record of RRR was destroyed by this tornado. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Everyone has been waiting for the sequel for almost three years, and yesterday, the wait was over. Sukumar’s magnum opus was released in India amid high expectations. Weeks before the release, several crazy projections were made about its opening day, and we even wrote a story about its day 1 prediction. Our article predicted it would earn 150-165 crores, but in reality, the number has come even higher.

As per the latest update, Pushpa 2 has made history at the Indian box office by dethroning the mammoth opening day of RRR. For the uninitiated, RRR had held the biggest opening day collection record since March 25, 2022, and yesterday, on December 5, the Allu Arjun starrer surpassed it by registering an unprecedented 178 crore net (all languages) on day 1.

Yes, you read that right! Pushpa 2 has hit it out of the park by registering a start of 178 crore net at the Indian box office. With this, it has dethroned RRR after 986 days, which is commendable. The film had all the potential to create history, and it’s good to see that it has lived up to its crazy hype on the ground level.

In the paid previews held on Wednesday night, Pushpa 2 amassed a huge 10 crores, which has been included in the opening day numbers. If we look at day 1 alone, the collection stands at 168 crores.

Take a look at the top 10 openers at the Indian box office:

Pushpa 2- 178 crores RRR- 134 crores Baahubali 2- 121 crores KGF Chapter 2- 116 crores Kalki 2898 AD- 93 crores Salaar- 92 crores Adipurush- 89 crores Saaho- 88 crores Devara- 83 crores Jawan- 75 crores

