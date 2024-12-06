Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja is having a good time at the China box office. After superb paid previews, the film has maintained the winning momentum over weekdays and has wrapped up its opening week on a winning note. Apart from coming close to the 50 crore mark, it has achieved an exciting feat globally, as the collection has now touched 150 crores. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Nithilan Saminathan-directed film garnered a solid 5.41 crores in the paid previews scheduled from November 23 to November 28. On the opening day (November 29), it earned 4.57 crores; thereafter, the film maintained its momentum. For the unversed, the film did a business of 25 crores overseas during its original run, which has already been surpassed by the Chinese market by a big margin.

As per the latest update, Maharaja amassed 40.44 crores crores in the first week, including premieres. Today, it’s day 8, and by the time this report is being written, the film has crossed 65 lakh. So, the overall collection now stands at 41.09 crores at the China box office. If we include this in the original phase one collection, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer has unleashed a new milestone at the worldwide box office.

In the original run, Maharaja amassed 109.13 crore gross. Including the updated Chinese total of 41.09 crores in the original run, the global tally stands at 150.22 crore gross, thus crossing the 150 crore mark. For Vijay Sethupathi, this is his first solo 150 crore grosser, which is a big achievement for him.

Meanwhile, the Kollywood thriller also stars Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, and Natarajan Subramaniam in key roles. The film was declared a super hit at the Indian box office. Made on a controlled budget of 20 crores, it did a business of 71.30 crore net in India.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 North America Box Office: Registers 4th Biggest Opening For An Indian Film, Beats Salaar By A Margin Of Over 4 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News