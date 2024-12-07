Allu Arjun turned the new pan-India star with Pushpa in 2021. But what if we tell you that his fate would have been something else if the original cast of the film had not rejected it? Yes, you read that right. Sukumar planned an entirely different cast for the film that could not happen for some or the other reason!

Mahesh Babu – The OG Pushpa!

Reports suggest that Mahesh Babu was Pushpa’s original choice. In fact, he even agreed to the film. Later, the Telugu superstar walked out of it due to creative differences.

Currently, an old tweet by Mahesh Babu has resurfaced, and fans are linking it to Pushpa. The tweet from 2019 says, “Due to creative differences, my film with Sukumar is not happening. I wish him all the best on the announcement of his new project. Respect always for a filmmaker par excellence. 1 Nenokkadine will remain as a cult classic. Enjoyed every moment working on that film.”

However, Pushpa was not entirely the same when Mahesh Babu was doing it. Then it was a film on Red Sanders smuggling. After the superstar walked out, Sukumar reworked on the script and Allu Arjun stepped in.

Due to creative differences, my film with Sukumar is not happening. I wish him all the best on the announcement of his new project. Respect always for a film maker par exellence. 1 Nenokkadine will remain as a cult classic. Enjoyed every moment working on that film. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 4, 2019

Vijay Sethupathi’s Conflict

Even the Maharaja actor was supposed to play Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. However, some say it was a creative conflict that led to the actor’s ouster, while others believe it was just scheduling issues. In an exclusive interview with M9 recently, the actor clarified, “What happened between the team and me is between us. I need not tell that to everyone. I watched Pushpa two times.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Srivalli!

Samantha was the first choice to play Srivalli, but she did not want to play a rural girl right after Rangasthalam. Later, she ended up doing Oo Antava, which was initially offered to Disha Patani.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy Swag

Reports also suggest that even the Arjun Reddy actor was briefly considered for the part due to his rising popularity with the Sandeep Vanga film. However, neither Pushpa 2 director Sukumar nor Vijay confirmed or denied the rumor.

Ravi Teja & Nani

Ravi Teja and Nani were also offered the film to play Fahadh Faasil’s part as per reports but both of them did not do it due to prior commitments and schedules.

Well, clearly, all these actors could have turned the fate of Allu Arjun and Pushpa. But as they say, every film chooses its actor. It is destined!

