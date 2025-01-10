Sonu Sood’s directorial debut Fateh was released into the theatres today (January 10). The movie also stars the actor in the lead role. The early reviews for the film have been dropping by the netizens. Here is taking a look at what they have to say.

Fateh X Early Reviews

The Sonu Sood starrer has been receiving fairly positive reviews from the netizens on X. One of the netizens stated, “Every scene is packed with emotion, energy, and purpose. The action is next level but what really stands out is how real and relevant the story feels.”

Another user said, “A rare gem in Indian cinema. The film beautifully portrays the indomitable human spirit. A standing ovation for the team.” Another netizen said, “From Hans Zimmer’s score to Sonu Sood’s performance, Fateh is Bollywood at its peak.”

A netizen went on to say, “Fateh is an absolute rollercoaster of emotions. A gripping story with stellar performances and breathtaking visuals. It blends action, drama, and suspense effortlessly, keeping you hooked from start to finish.” A user, however, complained of a slight predictability in the plot of the Sonu Sood starrer. The post said, “Cinematography is top-notch, capturing both action and intimate moments with equal finesse. A visual treat even if the plot gets predictable at times.”

A netizen went on to say, “Fateh is a cinematic extravaganza that reinvents action in Bollywood. Sonu Sood’s acting is great, and the tale is intriguing. Truly a masterpiece worth seeing.” Praising the Dabangg actor’s direction, another user said, “The direction in Fateh deserves a standing ovation. Seamlessly crafted action sequences and a story that hits hard. A cinematic treat for action lovers.”

About The Movie

Talking about Fateh, it also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, Naseeruddin Shah, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in the lead roles. The movie has been penned by Sonu Sood along with Ankur Pajni. It is set against the backdrop of cybercrime.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Kumar Sanu’s Rumored Ex-Girlfriend Kunickaa Sadanand Reveals Shocking Detail Of Their Relationship: “He Wanted To Jump From The Hotel’s Window, His Ex-Wife Smashed My Car…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News